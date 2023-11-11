Israel revises down October 7 Hamas attack death toll to 1,200: foreign ministry

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Israel on Friday revised down the death toll from last month's Hamas attacks in southern Israel from 1,400 to about 1,200, according to a foreign ministry spokesman.

"This is the updated number," ministry spokesman Lior Haiat told AFP.

"It is due to the fact that there were lot of corpses that were not identified and now we think those belong to terrorists ... not Israeli casualties."

Israel previously said Hamas fighters who poured across the heavily militarised border on October 7 killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

But in an unrelated statement on Friday that was critical of the UN's cultural agency UNESCO, Haiat said Hamas murdered "about 1,200 people".

Haiat separately confirmed the new toll in a statement to AFP.