Israel Risks Losing 'Protection' of US Congress If It Annexes West Bank - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Israel risks losing the bipartisan support it enjoys in the US Congress if it pushes through with the annexation of the West Bank and risks destroying the last hope for peace with the Palestinians, Senator Tim Kaine said.

"Congress cannot work to protect you even if you will not be willing to protect yourself," Kaine said in a warning to Israel on Tuesday. "I don't believe that guarantee goes on forever."

Kaine expressed grave concern that Israel potentially annexing the West Bank could extinguish the last hope for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

"I am very fearful that the Israeli annexation plan if carried forward will extinguish progress for peace," Kaine said.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told the Israel Hayom newspaper in a May 8 interview that the Trump administration is ready to recognize Israel's sovereignty of 30 percent of the West Bank.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit Israel on Wednesday.