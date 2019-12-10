UrduPoint.com
Israel Rounds Up 11 Palestinians In West Bank Raids

Muhammad Irfan Tue 10th December 2019 | 03:09 PM

Israel rounds up 11 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces have detained 11 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli army

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):Israeli forces have detained 11 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli army.

In a Tuesday statement, the Israeli military said the individuals had been arrested for "suspected involvement in popular terror activities," without elaborating about the nature of these alleged activities.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,000 Palestinians including numerous women and children are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

