Israel, Russia Discuss Mutual Recognition Of COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate - Official

Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:57 PM

Israel, Russia Discuss Mutual Recognition of COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate - Official

Israel and Russia are discussing potential mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates, Vladimir Shklyar, the head of the Department of the Ministry of Tourism of Israel at Russia's Association of Tour Operators, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Israel and Russia are discussing potential mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates, Vladimir Shklyar, the head of the Department of the Ministry of Tourism of Israel at Russia's Association of Tour Operators, said on Monday.

"The most important thing is that we are now in the active phase of negotiations about mutual recognition of vaccination certificates," Shklyar said at a press conference.

The official also noted that reviving international tourism, affected by the pandemic, was not an easy task.

"As I have already said, Israel attaches great importance to tourists from Russia. This is why we are talking about Russia exactly when we discuss certificates recognition. I do not want to make any loud statements on what certificates will be recognized and which will not," Shklyar added.

More Stories From World

