Israel, Russia May Hold Off High-Ranking Visits Until Pandemic Eases - Diplomat

Israel and Russia continue close contacts, but will hold off high-level visits until the pandemic situation stabilizes, Israeli Ambassador in Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Israel and Russia continue close contacts, but will hold off high-level visits until the pandemic situation stabilizes, Israeli Ambassador in Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi told Sputnik.

"No, not in the near future. I'll tell you frankly, generally � yes, but in the near future � no. It's just that the situation with the pandemic is not simple, so, until it all calms down, I think we will put off delegations. But in general, yes, the idea is there," the ambassador said, when asked whether any high-level visits are planned for the near future.

He noted that the two countries continue to maintain close contacts, just not in the format of foreign trips. Ben Zvi recalled that during his visit to Moscow in March, former Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi invited Russia's Sergey Lavrov to come to Israel.

More recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged greetings with new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, while Lavrov contacted his newly appointed counterpart, Yair Lapid, the ambassador added.

He further stressed that Israeli and Russian health authorities are in constant contact over the COVID-19 situation as both countries try to work out the best ways to revive tourism. According to the ambassador, the full restoration of bilateral cooperation is important for the economies of both countries.

However, Ben Zvi said it is unlikely that Russian tourists will be able to come to Israel soon, as the government is cautious about the renewed spread of the pandemic due to new virus strains.

Despite the pandemic, though, the Israeli embassy in Moscow is still planning events to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to the ambassador.

