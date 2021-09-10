(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Israel and Russia will sign some bilateral agreements during Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's trip to Russia, scheduled for October, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told Sputnik, adding that the sides are discussing details of the planned visit.

"Well, we going to have some bilateral agreements. We keep on promoting the relations in terms of trade, technology, agriculture, water energy. I mean we have a lot of trade with Russia," Lapid said, adding that the sides are reviewing details of the trip.