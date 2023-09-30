Israel, Saudi Arabia make progress towards historic diplomatic deal: US

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Joe Biden is aiming to reshape the Middle East and achieve a diplomatic victory during an election year by securing Saudi Arabia's recognition of Israel, which holds a special place as the guardian of Islam's two holiest sites.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2023) There are significant developments as Israel and Saudi Arabia are progressing toward a historic agreement brokered by the United States to normalize their relations after decades of animosity, according to the White House.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby informed reporters that all parties involved have outlined a fundamental framework for potential progress.

However, he emphasized the need for compromise and contributions from all sides, recognizing the complexities of such an arrangement.

The United States has been encouraging its Middle East allies, Israel and Saudi Arabia, to establish normalized diplomatic ties, following the precedents set by similar agreements involving the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, recently indicated that the two nations were drawing closer to an agreement, a sentiment echoed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In return for normalizing relations with Israel, Saudi Arabia has been seeking security assurances, potentially including a treaty with the United States. However, the Palestinians have emphasized the necessity of considering their interests in any agreement, underlining that a lasting peace in the Middle East hinges on a two-state solution.