Open Menu

Israel, Saudi Arabia Make Progress Towards Historic Diplomatic Deal: US

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2023 | 11:11 AM

Israel, Saudi Arabia make progress towards historic diplomatic deal: US

President Joe Biden is aiming to reshape the Middle East and achieve a diplomatic victory during an election year by securing Saudi Arabia's recognition of Israel, which holds a special place as the guardian of Islam's two holiest sites.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2023) There are significant developments as Israel and Saudi Arabia are progressing toward a historic agreement brokered by the United States to normalize their relations after decades of animosity, according to the White House.

President Joe Biden is aiming to reshape the middle East and achieve a diplomatic victory during an election year by securing Saudi Arabia's recognition of Israel, which holds a special place as the guardian of islam's two holiest sites.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby informed reporters that all parties involved have outlined a fundamental framework for potential progress.

However, he emphasized the need for compromise and contributions from all sides, recognizing the complexities of such an arrangement.

The United States has been encouraging its Middle East allies, Israel and Saudi Arabia, to establish normalized diplomatic ties, following the precedents set by similar agreements involving the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, recently indicated that the two nations were drawing closer to an agreement, a sentiment echoed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In return for normalizing relations with Israel, Saudi Arabia has been seeking security assurances, potentially including a treaty with the United States. However, the Palestinians have emphasized the necessity of considering their interests in any agreement, underlining that a lasting peace in the Middle East hinges on a two-state solution.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel White House Progress Bahrain United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Morocco Middle East Mohammed Bin Salman All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed leaves Albania after ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed leaves Albania after working visit

10 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Albania

11 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Albania on w ..

11 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed leaves Belgrade after ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed leaves Belgrade after working visit

12 hours ago
&#039;Emirates Jewellers&#039; Pavilion dazzles vi ..

&#039;Emirates Jewellers&#039; Pavilion dazzles visitors with unique collections ..

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed discusses trilateral ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed discusses trilateral relations with President of Se ..

12 hours ago
 EAD launches its Auto Permit X71 Licensing Service ..

EAD launches its Auto Permit X71 Licensing Service, signs MoUs with Abu Dhabi De ..

12 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist bombings in Balochistan and ..

UAE condemns terrorist bombings in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces ..

13 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia, ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia, Prime Minister of Hungary vis ..

14 hours ago
 ADAFSA to develop integrated strategy to reduce fo ..

ADAFSA to develop integrated strategy to reduce food loss &amp; waste

14 hours ago

More Stories From World