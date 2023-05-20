Israel, Saudi Arabia to Normalize Relations Eventually - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The resumption of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia will not hinder the Israeli-Saudi normalization, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has said.

"It's not a matter of if, but of when. We and Saudi Arabia have the same interests," Cohen told The Jerusalem Post, commenting on the words of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly underscored the importance of the normalization of Israeli-Saudi relations.

The recent resumption of ties between Riyadh and Tehran is not an obstacle, Cohen added.

In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume their diplomatic relations, which were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.

The agreement on the restoration of the diplomatic ties and the preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at a ceremony in April. The deal provides, in particular, for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, mutual visits by top diplomats and security cooperation.