Israel Says Biden Threat To Stop Arms 'very Disappointing'
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Top Israeli officials criticised US President Joe Biden on Thursday for threatening to stop certain arms supplies to Israel if it invades the crowded Gaza city of Rafah.
"This is a difficult and very disappointing statement to hear from a president to whom we have been grateful since the beginning of the war," Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, said on public radio in Israel's first reaction to Biden's warning.
Israel has defied international objections by sending in tanks and conducting "targeted raids" in the eastern areas of Rafah.
