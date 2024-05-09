Open Menu

Israel Says Biden Threat To Stop Arms 'very Disappointing'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Israel says Biden threat to stop arms 'very disappointing'

Top Israeli officials criticised US President Joe Biden on Thursday for threatening to stop certain arms supplies to Israel if it invades the crowded Gaza city of Rafah

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Top Israeli officials criticised US President Joe Biden on Thursday for threatening to stop certain arms supplies to Israel if it invades the crowded Gaza city of Rafah.

"This is a difficult and very disappointing statement to hear from a president to whom we have been grateful since the beginning of the war," Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, said on public radio in Israel's first reaction to Biden's warning.

Israel has defied international objections by sending in tanks and conducting "targeted raids" in the eastern areas of Rafah.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Gaza From Top

Recent Stories

Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal inj ..

Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 11

2 minutes ago
 PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culp ..

PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits

2 minutes ago
 No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attack ..

No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM

2 minutes ago
 Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in countr ..

Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history

2 minutes ago
 Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener

Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener

2 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan C ..

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF ..

7 minutes ago
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused

Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused

10 minutes ago
 Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recr ..

Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP

10 minutes ago
 All possible relief being provided to police pers ..

All possible relief being provided to police personnel

6 minutes ago
 IG Punjab provides house to family of another mar ..

IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers amo ..

Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation ..

Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation with China in CPEC 2nd phase

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World