Israel says calling up four more reserve brigades for northern operation

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Israeli army mobilised four additional brigades to be deployed in missions along the northern border, the military said on Tuesday, after launching ground operations targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon overnight.

"This will enable the continuation of operational activity against the Hezbollah organisation and the achievement of operational goals, including the safe return of the residents of northern Israel to their homes," the army said in a statement.

The statement did not provide details about the new brigades being called up.

On September 25, the military had mobilised two reserve brigades to be sent to the north.

An Israeli infantry brigade typically consists of 1,000 to 2,000 soldiers, while an armoured tank brigade has about 100 tanks.