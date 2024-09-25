Open Menu

Israel Says Calling Up Two Reserve Brigades For North

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Israeli military said on Wednesday it was calling up two reserve brigades to the north, where its forces are involved in cross-border clashes with the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

"The IDF (military) is calling up two reserve brigades for operational missions in the northern arena," the military said in a statement.

It said the move would "enable the continuation of combat against the Hezbollah.

The statement did not provide details on the new brigades being called up.

