Israel says calling up two reserve brigades for north

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Israeli military said on Wednesday it was calling up two reserve brigades to the north, where its forces are involved in cross-border clashes with the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

"The IDF (military) is calling up two reserve brigades for operational missions in the northern arena," the military said in a statement.

It said the move would "enable the continuation of combat against the Hezbollah.

The statement did not provide details on the new brigades being called up.