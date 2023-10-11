Israel says fires artillery after munitions launched from Syria

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Israel's military on Tuesday said it had responded with artillery fire from the Golan Heights after munitions were launched toward the territory it has occupied since 1967.

"Soldiers are responding with artillery and mortar shells toward the origin of the launching in Syria," an Israeli army statement said, on the fourth day of a war with Gaza-based Hamas militants which has sent regional tensions soaring.

The army said there had been "a number of launches from Syria into Israeli territory".

A military spokesman told AFP it appeared to have been mortar fire.

This was the first exchange of fire between Israel and Syria since Saturday when Hamas carried out an unprecedented assault on Israeli territory from the blockaded Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday Israel also exchanged fire with militants in southern Lebanon.

Israel's 1981 annexation of the strategic Golan Heights is not recognised by the United Nations.