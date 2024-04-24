Israel Says Forces Carrying Out 'offensive Action' In South Lebanon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 07:33 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Israeli forces are carrying out "offensive action" across southern Lebanon, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday without specifying whether ground troops had crossed the border.
"Many forces are deployed on the border and IDF (army) forces are carrying out offensive action currently throughout southern Lebanon," Gallant said in a statement, also claiming that "half of Hezbollah's commanders in southern Lebanon have been eliminated" in months of violence.
"The other half are in hiding and abandoning the field to IDF operations," he added without giving a specific number.
In a separate statement, the army said it had struck 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.
"A short while ago, IDF (army) fighter jets and artillery struck approximately 40 Hezbollah targets" around Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, including storage facilities and weaponry, it said.
Lebanon's state-run National news Agency said Israel had carried out more than 13 strikes near Aita al-Shaab and surrounding villages.
"Israeli warplanes carried out ... more than 13 air strikes targeting the outskirts of the towns of Aita al-Shaab, Ramya, Jabal Balat and Khallet Warda," it said.
The strikes came after Hezbollah said it fired a fresh barrage of rockets across the border on Wednesday after a strike blamed on Israel killed two civilians.
The group had already fired rockets at northern Israel late on Tuesday "in response" to the civilian deaths.
