UrduPoint.com

Israel Says Free To Act With Or Without Iran Deal

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 06:19 PM

Israel says free to act with or without Iran deal

Israel will maintain "unrestricted freedom" to act against Iran regardless of any nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Israel will maintain "unrestricted freedom" to act against Iran regardless of any nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday.

Bennett made the comments to the Israeli parliament's foreign affairs and defence committee as an Iranian official said there had been "good progress" towards reviving a 2015 nuclear agreement during negotiations in Vienna.

"Regarding the nuclear talks in Vienna, we are certainly concerned. It is important for me to say here clearly and unequivocally: Israel is not a party to the agreements," Bennett said.

"Israel will maintain unlimited and unrestricted freedom of action, everywhere and at all times." Negotiations to salvage the nuclear deal resumed in late November after they were suspended in June as Iran elected a new president.

The deal -- agreed by Iran, the US, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany -- offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

But then-president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States in 2018 and reimposed biting sanctions, prompting Tehran to begin rolling back on its commitments.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday that the progress made at the Vienna talks was "the result of the efforts made by all parties to reach a stable agreement", the latest in a series of positive comments on the negotiations.

Israel has broadly opposed a restoration of the 2015 agreement but high-ranking officials -- notably Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid -- have indicated the Jewish state could support a deal that it viewed as offering definitive checks on Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Iran insists its nuclear programme is solely for civilian purposes.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Defence Minister World Exchange Israel Iran Russia China Parliament Nuclear France Trump Germany Vienna Tehran Progress United States June November 2015 2018 Jew All Agreement

Recent Stories

Efforts afoot to resolve public grievances on prio ..

Efforts afoot to resolve public grievances on priority, says IGP

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly speaker announces six-member Pan ..

National Assembly speaker announces six-member Panel of Chairmen

2 minutes ago
 8 proclaimed offenders arrested

8 proclaimed offenders arrested

2 minutes ago
 Rising suicide trend among Indian troops remains u ..

Rising suicide trend among Indian troops remains unchanged

2 minutes ago
 Human Rights Watchdog Blames Rise in Migrant Death ..

Human Rights Watchdog Blames Rise in Migrant Deaths in Mediterranean on EU Polic ..

2 minutes ago
 Anti Narcotics Force seizes 233 kg drugs

Anti Narcotics Force seizes 233 kg drugs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.