Israel says hit Hezbollah command centre in deadly weekend strike

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Israeli army on Monday said it had struck a Hezbollah command centre in the downtown Beirut neighbourhood of Basta in a deadly air strike at the weekend.

"The IDF (Israeli military) struck a Hezbollah command centre," the army told AFP regarding the strike that the Lebanese health ministry said killed 29 people and wounded 67 on Saturday.

The strike hit a residential building in the heart of Beirut before dawn Saturday, leaving a large crater, AFP journalists at the scene reported.

A senior Lebanese security source told AFP that "a high-ranking Hezbollah officer was targeted" in the strike, without confirming whether or not the official had been killed.