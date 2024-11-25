Israel Says Hit Hezbollah Command Centre In Deadly Weekend Strike
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Israeli army on Monday said it had struck a Hezbollah command centre in the downtown Beirut neighbourhood of Basta in a deadly air strike at the weekend.
"The IDF (Israeli military) struck a Hezbollah command centre," the army told AFP regarding the strike that the Lebanese health ministry said killed 29 people and wounded 67 on Saturday.
The strike hit a residential building in the heart of Beirut before dawn Saturday, leaving a large crater, AFP journalists at the scene reported.
A senior Lebanese security source told AFP that "a high-ranking Hezbollah officer was targeted" in the strike, without confirming whether or not the official had been killed.
Recent Stories
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
More Stories From World
-
DHL cargo plane crashes in Lithuania, killing one49 minutes ago
-
From serious car crash to IPL record for 'remarkable' Pant1 hour ago
-
'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin2 hours ago
-
Georgia's new parliament convenes after contested vote2 hours ago
-
Le Pen meets PM as French government wobbles2 hours ago
-
Anglo American exits steel coal mining with Australian sale2 hours ago
-
US drawing up contingency plans for Taiwan emergency: Kyodo3 hours ago
-
'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin3 hours ago
-
India crush Australia in first Test to silence critics3 hours ago
-
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania3 hours ago
-
DHL cargo plane crashes in Lithuania, killing one3 hours ago
-
'Crucial week': make-or-break plastic pollution treaty talks begin3 hours ago