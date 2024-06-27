Open Menu

Israel Says It Can Send Lebanon 'back To Stone Age' As UN Warns Against War

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Israel says it can send Lebanon 'back to Stone Age' as UN warns against war

, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Israel said it does not want war in Lebanon but could send its neighbour "back to the Stone Age", as the UN's humanitarian chief warned such a conflict would be "potentially apocalyptic".

The border between the two countries has seen daily exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants ever since the October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group, which triggered the war in Gaza.

Fears those exchanges could escalate into full-blown war have only grown in recent weeks as cross-border attacks intensified, and after Israel revealed it had approved plans for a Lebanon offensive, prompting new threats from Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said during a visit to Washington on Wednesday that his country could "take Lebanon back to the Stone Age, but we don't want to do it".

"We do not want war, but we are preparing for every scenario," he told reporters.

"Hezbollah understands very well that we can inflict massive damage in Lebanon if a war is launched.

"

Israel's allies, including key defence backer the United States, have been keen to avoid such an eventuality. A US official said Washington was engaged in "fairly intensive conversations" with Israel, Lebanon and other actors, and believed that no side sought a "major escalation".

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Gallant on Tuesday that another war with Hezbollah could have "terrible consequences for the middle East", and urged a diplomatic solution.

Germany on Wednesday, echoing a Canadian warning from the day before, "urgently requested" its citizens in Lebanon leave the country.

"The current heightened tensions in the border area with Israel could escalate further at any time," updated foreign ministry advice in Berlin said.

UN humanitarian coordinator Martin Griffiths told reporters in Geneva on Wednesday that Lebanon was "the flashpoint beyond all flashpoints".

"It's beyond planning. It's potentially apocalyptic," warned Griffiths, whose term ends this week.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Militants Defence Minister United Nations Israel Washington Gaza Visit Germany Berlin Geneva Austin United States Lebanon Middle East October Border All From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final a ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

2 hours ago
 PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

11 hours ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

11 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

11 hours ago
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

11 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

11 hours ago
 RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

11 hours ago
 6 NA committees elect their chairmen

6 NA committees elect their chairmen

11 hours ago
 Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

11 hours ago
 Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda ma ..

Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana

12 hours ago

More Stories From World