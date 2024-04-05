Israel Says It Was Targeting 'Hamas Gunman' When It Killed Gaza Aid Workers
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Israel said Friday it was targeting a "Hamas gunman" when it killed in Gaza seven aid workers whose deaths caused an international outcry, with its military admitting a series of "grave mistakes" and violations of its own rules of engagement.
The victims -- an Australian, Britons, a North American, a Palestinian and a Pole -- were killed in three air strikes over four minutes by an Israeli drone as they ran for their lives between their three vehicles, the military said.
Poland's foreign ministry said it still cannot understand how such an incident could have occurred. It demanded a "criminal inquiry" into Monday's events.
The drone team who killed the aid workers made an "operational misjudgement of the situation" after spotting a suspected Hamas gunman shooting from the top of one of the aid trucks they were escorting, an internal Israeli military inquiry found.
The two brigade officers who ordered the strikes, a colonel and a major, are being fired.
Senior Israeli officers showed reporters clips from drone footage of what they said was a "Hamas operative" joining the US-based World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy.
Although the roofs of the three aid workers' vehicles were emblazoned with large WCK logos, retired Israeli general Yoav Har-Even, who is leading the investigation, said the drone's camera could not see them in the dark.
"This was a key factor in the chain of events," he said.
The aid group has said its team was travelling in a "de-conflicted" area in a convoy of "two armoured cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle" at the time of the strike.
"Despite coordinating movements with the (Israeli army), the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route," WCK said.
The army said aid was moved at night to avoid the potential of deadly stampedes by hungry Gazans.
The aid workers' deaths "outraged" US President Joe Biden who demanded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu order steps toward an "immediate ceasefire" in a tense telephone call late Thursday.
Israel later said it would allow "temporary" aid deliveries into northern Gaza, where the United Nations has warned of imminent famine.
Recent Stories
Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
More Stories From World
-
Urgent action needed to combat antimicrobial resistance: report22 minutes ago
-
What we know about how Gaza aid workers were killed32 minutes ago
-
Honoring ancestors, spring outings mark China's Qingming Festival holidays42 minutes ago
-
Piastri fastest in wet Japanese Grand Prix second practice51 minutes ago
-
Thousands of Philippine schools suspend in-person classes due to heat: education department51 minutes ago
-
Thousands of Philippine schools suspend in-person classes due to heat52 minutes ago
-
Iran pays homage to Guards killed in Syria strike2 hours ago
-
Families in Taiwan quake epicentre pick up the pieces of their lives2 hours ago
-
Leading Kosovo Serb party calls for census boycott2 hours ago
-
Vingegaard suffered lung damage in Tour of Basque Country crash2 hours ago
-
Verstappen fastest before rain spoils Japanese Grand Prix practice2 hours ago
-
Honoring ancestors and spring outings mark China's Qingming Festival holidays2 hours ago