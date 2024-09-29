Israel Says Killed Another Top Hezbollah Official In Lebanon Strike
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Israel said Sunday it killed another senior Hezbollah official in an air strike after dealing the Iran-backed group a seismic blow by assassinating its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.
Israel announced the killing of Nabil Qaouq, a member of Hezbollah's central council in a strike Saturday, adding that its air force has continued to hit "dozens" more targets around Lebanon.
Israeli strikes have in recent months decimated Hezbollah's senior command structure, with Nasrallah's right-hand man Fuad Shukr, head of the elite Radwan Force Ibrahim Aqil, and others among the dead.
The past week's waves of strikes on Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon have also plunged the tiny Mediterranean country and the wider region into fear of even more violence to come.
Hezbollah launched low-intensity cross-border strikes on Israeli troops after its Palestinian ally Hamas staged its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, sparking the war in the Gaza Strip.
Nearly a year later, Israel announced a shift in its focus to battling Hezbollah on its northern front.
Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah's killing in a massive strike on Friday on the group's main bastion in south Beirut.
"I can't describe my shock at this announcement... we all started crying," Maha Karit told AFP in Beirut after Nasrallah's death.
With Lebanon already mired in political and economic crisis, the escalation has pushed it to the brink, as the bombardment has killed over 700 people in a week, according to health ministry figures.
The Israeli military said on Sunday its air force had struck "dozens of Hezbollah terror targets" after carrying out "hundreds" of strikes on Friday and Saturday.
It then announced that Qaouq was "struck and eliminated" in a strike on south Beirut on Saturday.
Hezbollah has yet to officially announce Qaouq's death but a source close to the group said he had been killed.
Lebanon's National news Agency reported a string of raids in and around the city of Baalbek in the east.
At least six people were killed in a strike on a house in the northeastern Hermel region, the agency reported, while an emergency response group affiliated with Hezbollah ally Amal movement said five of its rescuers were killed in the south.
Hezbollah said its fighters launched "a volley of Fadi-1" rockets at an Israeli base in the Golan Heights early Sunday.
The Israeli military reported "approximately eight" launches from Lebanon that fell in unpopulated areas near the Israeli-annexed territory.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
13 wounded in southern Ukraine in Russian strikes2 minutes ago
-
Lebanon may be seeing 'largest displacement' ever: PM2 minutes ago
-
Mengesha and Ketema complete Ethiopian double at Berlin Marathon22 minutes ago
-
Pope denounces abuse cover-ups as he wraps thorny Belgium visit22 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka debutant Peiris spins New Zealand to innings defeat42 minutes ago
-
Australia bowl as England leave Archer out of ODI series decider42 minutes ago
-
UK Conservatives assemble to find a new leader, future direction42 minutes ago
-
Israel pounds Lebanon after killing Hezbollah chief52 minutes ago
-
Austrians vote with far right in sight of historic win52 minutes ago
-
Martin wins Indonesia MotoGP to extend title lead over Bagnaia52 minutes ago
-
126 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains1 hour ago
-
Wet outfield scuttles day three of India-Bangladesh Test2 hours ago