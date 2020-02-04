UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Says Netanyahu Discusses 'normalisation' With Sudan's Leader

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:48 AM

Israel says Netanyahu discusses 'normalisation' with Sudan's leader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Sudan's leader Monday to discuss normalising ties, his office said, a potentially landmark step that caught Khartoum by surprise and was denounced by the Palestinians

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Sudan's leader Monday to discuss normalising ties, his office said, a potentially landmark step that caught Khartoum by surprise and was denounced by the Palestinians.

Netanyahu's office said he met Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of the ruling sovereign council in fast-changing Sudan, in the Ugandan city of Entebbe.

Israel remains technically at war with Sudan, which for years. Sudan would become only the third Arab state to recognise the Jewish state.

"History," Netanyahu said in a tweet announcing the meeting.

Sudan's sovereign council is a transitional body of military officials and civilians that is headed by Burhan, an army general.

It was created as part of a power-sharing agreement with a civilian prime minister, economist Abdalla Hamdok, following the overthrow of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir last year.

The statement from Netanyahu's office said the two men had "agreed to start cooperation leading to normalisation of the relationship between the two countries".

It added that the prime minister believed "Sudan is headed in a new positive direction" and that he had expressed this view to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Burhan is eager to help his country modernise by taking it out of isolation and putting it on the world's map," it said.

- Encouraging US to help Sudan - Sudanese government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Salih said the cabinet only learned of the talks through the media.

"We, the members of the cabinet, were not notified or consulted about this meeting. We are waiting for the chief of the sovereign council to return and give clarification about this," Salih said in a statement.

Pompeo also spoke to Burhan by telephone and "thanked" the general for his "leadership in normalising ties with Israel," the State Department said.

It said that Pompeo invited Burhan to visit Washington and voiced willingness to work towards "a stronger, healthier US-Sudan bilateral relationship," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

The United States still classifies Sudan a state sponsor of terrorism, a legacy from the rule of Bashir who in the 1990s welcomed Osama bin Laden.

The persistent legal status severely impedes foreign investors, who fear incurring the wrath of Washington if they do business in Sudan.

Despite praising the direction of Sudan, President Donald Trump's administration on Friday imposed new restrictions on visas for citizens of Sudan and five other countries as part of his hardline stance on immigration.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Army Business Israel Osama Bin Laden Washington Visit Trump Khartoum Entebbe United States Sudan Dictator Jew Media From Government Cabinet Agreement Arab Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Russia Ready to Create 5th Generation Fighter in C ..

3 minutes ago

United States and the United Kingdom, Representati ..

3 minutes ago

For China virus insurance, check the small print

3 minutes ago

Macau to close casinos for two weeks over virus

3 minutes ago

Bahrain denies case of coronavirus infection

36 minutes ago

Bahrain denies case of coronavirus infection

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.