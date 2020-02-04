Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Sudan's leader Monday to discuss normalising ties, his office said, a potentially landmark step that caught Khartoum by surprise and was denounced by the Palestinians

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Sudan's leader Monday to discuss normalising ties, his office said, a potentially landmark step that caught Khartoum by surprise and was denounced by the Palestinians.

Netanyahu's office said he met Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of the ruling sovereign council in fast-changing Sudan, in the Ugandan city of Entebbe.

Israel remains technically at war with Sudan, which for years. Sudan would become only the third Arab state to recognise the Jewish state.

"History," Netanyahu said in a tweet announcing the meeting.

Sudan's sovereign council is a transitional body of military officials and civilians that is headed by Burhan, an army general.

It was created as part of a power-sharing agreement with a civilian prime minister, economist Abdalla Hamdok, following the overthrow of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir last year.

The statement from Netanyahu's office said the two men had "agreed to start cooperation leading to normalisation of the relationship between the two countries".

It added that the prime minister believed "Sudan is headed in a new positive direction" and that he had expressed this view to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Burhan is eager to help his country modernise by taking it out of isolation and putting it on the world's map," it said.

- Encouraging US to help Sudan - Sudanese government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Salih said the cabinet only learned of the talks through the media.

"We, the members of the cabinet, were not notified or consulted about this meeting. We are waiting for the chief of the sovereign council to return and give clarification about this," Salih said in a statement.

Pompeo also spoke to Burhan by telephone and "thanked" the general for his "leadership in normalising ties with Israel," the State Department said.

It said that Pompeo invited Burhan to visit Washington and voiced willingness to work towards "a stronger, healthier US-Sudan bilateral relationship," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

The United States still classifies Sudan a state sponsor of terrorism, a legacy from the rule of Bashir who in the 1990s welcomed Osama bin Laden.

The persistent legal status severely impedes foreign investors, who fear incurring the wrath of Washington if they do business in Sudan.

Despite praising the direction of Sudan, President Donald Trump's administration on Friday imposed new restrictions on visas for citizens of Sudan and five other countries as part of his hardline stance on immigration.