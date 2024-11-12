Israel Says Opens Gaza Aid Crossing, Ahead Of US Deadline
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Israel's army announced the opening Tuesday of an additional aid crossing into Gaza, on the eve of a US-imposed deadline to improve humanitarian conditions for Palestinians in the war-ravaged territory.
"As part of the effort and commitment to increase the volume and routes of aid to the Gaza Strip, the 'Kissufim' Crossing was opened today," the army said in a joint statement with COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry agency responsible for civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories.
"The operation... includes the delivery of food, water, medical supplies, and shelter equipment to central and southern Gaza," they said, adding it involved the military, COGAT and defence ministry.
"The IDF (Israeli army), through COGAT, will continue to operate in accordance with international law to facilitate and ease the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip."
Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Israel it had until November 13 to improve aid delivery to Gaza or risk the withholding of some military assistance from the United States, Israel's biggest supporter.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..
More Stories From World
-
Research uncovers detrimental health impacts of "forever chemicals" on turtles52 seconds ago
-
Russian strike on Ukraine kills mother, three children: officials1 minute ago
-
Museum collecting 4,000-year-old relics opens in Chinese county1 minute ago
-
Brunei volunteers participate in reef ball fabrication program31 minutes ago
-
Media delegations laud Saudi Arabia's efforts in facilitating comprehensive coverage of Arab-Islamic ..31 minutes ago
-
5.4-magnitude quake hits Northern Molucca Sea -- GFZ41 minutes ago
-
China's manned airship receives new orders, ready for commercial operations42 minutes ago
-
Trump makes new appointments, Rubio tipped for secretary of state51 minutes ago
-
Italy and Lufthansa reach deal on ITA Airways stake2 hours ago
-
Trump ramps up transition moves with key appointments3 hours ago
-
Toxic towns in Kyrgyzstan battling radioactive danger4 hours ago
-
Trump makes new appointments including new 'border czar'4 hours ago