Israel Says Projectile Fired From Lebanon - Defense Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) A projectile was launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday, adding that countermeasures were taken by IDF artillery.

"A projectile was just launched from Lebanon into northern Israel. It landed in an open area," IDF said on Twitter.

Later in the day, IDF reported that artillery forces "are currently targeting the source of the launch in Lebanon."