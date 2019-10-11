UrduPoint.com
Israel Says Russian Court's Verdict On US-Israeli Citizen Issachar 'Disproportionate'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:23 PM

Israel Says Russian Court's Verdict on US-Israeli Citizen Issachar 'Disproportionate'

The Russian court's ruling in the case of Naama Issachar, who was arrested in Moscow on charges of drug trafficking, is "disproportionate," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Russian court's ruling in the case of Naama Issachar, who was arrested in Moscow on charges of drug trafficking, is "disproportionate," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Friday, Issachar's lawyer told Sputnik that a Moscow court had sentenced the woman, who holds dual US-Israeli citizenship, to 7.5 years in prison.

"Israel gravely views the verdict given today in Russia concerning Israeli citizen Naama Issachar. This is a substantial and disproportionate punishment for a young Israeli with no criminal record, who arrived in Moscow with the intention of catching a connecting flight on her way home to Israel.

Unfortunately, Russian authorities have not as yet heeded our requests to conduct the case appropriately in accordance to the circumstances of her arrest," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that he discussed the case of Issachar with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their recent phone talks and a meeting in Sochi in September.

Issachar, 25, was arrested in the transit zone of Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on the way from India to Israel in April after security officers found 9 grams (0.3 ounces) of cannabis in her bag.

