Israel Says Spy Agency Studying Hamas Response To Truce Deal
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Israel said Tuesday it was examining Hamas's response to a plan to halt nearly four months of fighting in Gaza after key mediator Qatar said the Palestinian militants had given a "positive" reply to the proposed agreement.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on his fifth tour of the region since the war broke out in October, said he was heading to Israel to discuss what he called an "essential" agreement.
"We have received a reply from Hamas with regards to the general framework of the agreement with regards to hostages. The reply includes some comments, but in general, it is positive," Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said after meeting Blinken in Doha.
Hamas confirmed it delivered its response to proposals hammered out a week ago in Paris between Qatar and other mediators.
Blinken said Hamas's reply had been "shared" with Israel and he would discuss it there on Wednesday.
"We're studying it intensely... and we will be working as hard as we possibly can to try to get an agreement," he said.
Israel's spy agency Mossad also received the Hamas response, the prime minister's office said, and "its details are being thoroughly evaluated".
