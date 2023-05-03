Israel Says Struck Terrorist Infrastructure in Response to Rockets Fired From Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck terrorist infrastructure in response to rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

"In response to the dozens of rockets launched at Israel from Gaza, the IDF struck weapon manufacturing sites, military compounds and underground terrorist tunnels belonging to terrorist organizations," the IDF said on Twitter.

"Terrorism anywhere is a threat to civilians everywhere," it said.