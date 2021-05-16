UrduPoint.com
Israel Says Targeted Homes Of Hamas Members Overnight, Including That Of Politburo Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 10:20 AM

Israel Says Targeted Homes of Hamas Members Overnight, Including That of Politburo Leader

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The Israeli Air Force struck over 90 targets in the Gaza Strip this past night, including the homes of high-ranking Hamas leaders, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.

"Tonight, the IDF attacked the homes of Yahya Sinwar [Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip and political bureau chief] and his brother," the IDF said on Twitter, listing other Hamas members, whose homes and offices were targeted, in another tweet.

