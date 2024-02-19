Open Menu

Israel Says Will Fight During Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Israel says will fight during Ramadan

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Deadly fighting raged on in Gaza on Monday after Israel warned that, unless Palestinian group frees all hostages, it will push on with its offensive during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, including in the far-southern Rafah area.

Global concern has mounted over the fate of 1.4 million Palestinians who have been forced into Rafah near the Egyptian border, enduring bombardment and dire food shortages as they live in crowded makeshift shelters and tents.

Overnight strikes and battles in Gaza killed more than 100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, pushing the death toll past 29,000, said the health ministry in the Palestinian territory, with fighting heaviest in Khan Yunis, just north of Rafah.

War cabinet member Benny Gantz warned on Sunday that the Israeli army is ready to push deeper into Rafah during Ramadan which, based on the lunar Calendar, starts around March 10.

Related Topics

Army Israel Gaza March Border Women Sunday Muslim All Cabinet Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargar ..

State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargarh

7 minutes ago
 Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Kh ..

Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan

7 minutes ago
 US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: secu ..

US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: security firm

5 minutes ago
 SSP hold open court to address grievances

SSP hold open court to address grievances

5 minutes ago
 CCPO orders action against online betting

CCPO orders action against online betting

5 minutes ago
 AIOU to hold Karachi convocation on March 3

AIOU to hold Karachi convocation on March 3

5 minutes ago
KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, pr ..

KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, prosperity, strengthening of dem ..

5 minutes ago
 Dera police recover snatched car

Dera police recover snatched car

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2024 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s fair, smooth general elections fully ..

Pakistan’s fair, smooth general elections fully reflect will of people: Cheng ..

5 minutes ago
 Ongoing rain spell to be beneficial for Rabi crops ..

Ongoing rain spell to be beneficial for Rabi crops, particularly wheat: Experts

5 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 586 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 586 points

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World