Israel says will fight during Ramadan

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Deadly fighting raged on in Gaza on Monday after Israel warned that, unless Palestinian group frees all hostages, it will push on with its offensive during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, including in the far-southern Rafah area.

Global concern has mounted over the fate of 1.4 million Palestinians who have been forced into Rafah near the Egyptian border, enduring bombardment and dire food shortages as they live in crowded makeshift shelters and tents.

Overnight strikes and battles in Gaza killed more than 100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, pushing the death toll past 29,000, said the health ministry in the Palestinian territory, with fighting heaviest in Khan Yunis, just north of Rafah.

War cabinet member Benny Gantz warned on Sunday that the Israeli army is ready to push deeper into Rafah during Ramadan which, based on the lunar Calendar, starts around March 10.