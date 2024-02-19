Israel Says Will Fight During Ramadan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Deadly fighting raged on in Gaza on Monday after Israel warned that, unless Palestinian group frees all hostages, it will push on with its offensive during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, including in the far-southern Rafah area.
Global concern has mounted over the fate of 1.4 million Palestinians who have been forced into Rafah near the Egyptian border, enduring bombardment and dire food shortages as they live in crowded makeshift shelters and tents.
Overnight strikes and battles in Gaza killed more than 100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, pushing the death toll past 29,000, said the health ministry in the Palestinian territory, with fighting heaviest in Khan Yunis, just north of Rafah.
War cabinet member Benny Gantz warned on Sunday that the Israeli army is ready to push deeper into Rafah during Ramadan which, based on the lunar Calendar, starts around March 10.
Recent Stories
State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargarh
Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan
US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: security firm
SSP hold open court to address grievances
CCPO orders action against online betting
AIOU to hold Karachi convocation on March 3
KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, prosperity, strengthening of dem ..
Dera police recover snatched car
PSL 2024 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
Pakistan’s fair, smooth general elections fully reflect will of people: Cheng ..
Ongoing rain spell to be beneficial for Rabi crops, particularly wheat: Experts
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 586 points
More Stories From World
-
US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: security firm5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s fair, smooth general elections fully reflect will of people: Cheng Xizhong5 minutes ago
-
Palestinians accuse Israel of 'apartheid' at UN top court45 minutes ago
-
EU launches mission to protect Red Sea shipping1 hour ago
-
US man confesses in Germany tourist murder trial2 hours ago
-
EU must send 'message of support' to Russian opposition: Borrell2 hours ago
-
Kremlin says investigation into Navalny death ongoing2 hours ago
-
India's heritage hit by Delhi 'development' demolitions2 hours ago
-
Von der Leyen to seek second EU term as far-right strength grows2 hours ago
-
New plant species discovered in SW China3 hours ago
-
Cambodia begins to construct river bridge in capital with funds from China3 hours ago
-
Papua New Guinea police vow 'any level of force' to halt tribal violence3 hours ago