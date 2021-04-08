Israel says will not cooperate with ICC war crimes probe

Israel on Thursday said it had formally decided not to cooperate with an International Criminal Court war crimes investigation into the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Israel on Thursday said it had formally decided not to cooperate with an International Criminal Court war crimes investigation into the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the government had agreed "to not cooperate with the (ICC)" and would inform The Hague-based court it "had no authority to open an investigation" against Israel.