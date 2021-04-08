UrduPoint.com
Israel Says Will Not Cooperate With ICC War Crimes Probe

Umer Jamshaid 45 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 09:17 PM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Israel on Thursday said it had formally decided not to cooperate with an International Criminal Court war crimes investigation into the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the government had agreed "to not cooperate with the (ICC)" and would inform The Hague-based court it "had no authority to open an investigation" against Israel.

