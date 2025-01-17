Israel security cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire agreement

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ceasefire deal has been influenced by direct pressure from Steven Witkoff, envoy of newly elected US President Donald Trump’s envoy to Middle East, on Netanyahu, report international media

TEL AVIV: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2025) Israel’s security cabinet endorsed the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the international media reported on Friday.

A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the security cabinet had recommended that the government accept the ceasefire deal.

A full cabinet meeting has been convened earlier in the day to grant formal government approval to the agreement.

Ceasefire agreement announcement

On Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister announced that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas had been reached, stating that the first phase of the truce would begin on January 19.

But Israel had yet to issue an official statement regarding the ceasefire.

Political turmoil within Israeli Govt

Following the ceasefire announcement, rifts emerged within Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, with his far-right allies threatening to break away from the government.

Netanyahu’s unexpected flexibility in the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release negotiations sparked discontent among the right-wing factions in Israel.

According to the media reports, the ceasefire deal was influenced by direct pressure from Steven Witkoff, envoy of newly elected US President Donald Trump’s envoy to middle East, on Netanyahu.