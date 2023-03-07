Israel Seeking to Normalize Ties With More Muslim Nations - Reports

Israelis Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is in talks with Indonesia, Mauritania, Niger and Somalia about normalizing ties with them as part of US-brokered Abraham Accords process, media report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Israelis Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is in talks with Indonesia, Mauritania, Niger and Somalia about normalizing ties with them as part of US-brokered Abraham Accords process, media report.

The Israel Hayom daily learned from its sources that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan are all involved in the efforts.

Cohen reportedly told top German diplomat Annalena Baerbock last week that normalization talks with Mauritania and Niger were in an advanced stage and asked her for Germany's help in making a breakthrough. Israel had diplomatic ties with Mauritania but the African nation cut them over the 2008 Gaza war.

Israel signed normalization pacts in 2020 with United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan, although Sudan never finalized the move.