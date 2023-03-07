UrduPoint.com

Israel Seeking To Normalize Ties With More Muslim Nations - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Israel Seeking to Normalize Ties With More Muslim Nations - Reports

Israelis Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is in talks with Indonesia, Mauritania, Niger and Somalia about normalizing ties with them as part of US-brokered Abraham Accords process, media report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Israelis Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is in talks with Indonesia, Mauritania, Niger and Somalia about normalizing ties with them as part of US-brokered Abraham Accords process, media report.

The Israel Hayom daily learned from its sources that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan are all involved in the efforts.

Cohen reportedly told top German diplomat Annalena Baerbock last week that normalization talks with Mauritania and Niger were in an advanced stage and asked her for Germany's help in making a breakthrough. Israel had diplomatic ties with Mauritania but the African nation cut them over the 2008 Gaza war.

Israel signed normalization pacts in 2020 with United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan, although Sudan never finalized the move.

Related Topics

Somalia Prime Minister Israel Gaza German Germany Indonesia Bahrain Sudan United Arab Emirates Mauritania Morocco Niger 2020 Media All From Top

Recent Stories

French President honours Dubai Police Commander-in ..

French President honours Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief

10 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Microsoft’s Vice ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President

10 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says 90 Russian Prisoners ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says 90 Russian Prisoners of War Returned From Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 Kuwait Has Not Lost Oil Sales to Russia in Asia Ma ..

Kuwait Has Not Lost Oil Sales to Russia in Asia Market - CEO

4 minutes ago
 EU Gives Canada Partner Status in Export Controls, ..

EU Gives Canada Partner Status in Export Controls, Sanctions Against Russia - Tr ..

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi du ..

Mohammed bin Rashid speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi during Emirati astronaut’s fir ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.