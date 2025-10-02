Open Menu

Israel Seizes Gaza Aid Flotilla, Ex-Senator Mushtaq & Greta Thunberg Detained

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 02, 2025 | 11:47 AM

Israel Seizes Gaza Aid Flotilla, Ex-Senator Mushtaq &amp; Greta Thunberg detained

Israeli forces stormed the Global Sumood Flotilla carrying aid for Gaza, detaining Pakistan’s ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Greta Thunberg, and others. Despite the raid, 30 vessels continue toward Gaza with humanitarian supplies.

GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct,2nd ,2025) Israeli forces launched an assault on the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza, detaining Pakistan’s former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, climate activist Greta Thunberg, and several others. The flotilla, consisting of over 40 vessels, came under heavy Israeli naval pressure, with water cannons used on multiple boats.

According to organizers, Israeli troops boarded one of the ships and arrested all those on board. Reports say around 500 participants from various countries, including Pakistan and Europe, were part of the mission aimed at delivering aid to famine-hit Gaza.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned Israel’s action, demanding the immediate release of all detainees.

Pakistan-Palestine Forum also announced a protest outside the National Press Club in Islamabad.

Israel’s foreign ministry confirmed that the arrested individuals, including Thunberg, were being moved to an Israeli port and would later be deported. Despite the assault, organizers stated that around 30 vessels remain en route to Gaza, carrying essential supplies, just 85 km from the besieged territory.

The flotilla leadership vowed to continue their mission despite Israeli attempts to block them, while Amnesty International has called for the protection of participants.

