Israel Sends Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine to Georgia for Phase 2 Trials - Defense Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) An Israeli-made COVID-19 vaccine candidate was delivered to Georgia on the weekend for the second phase of the clinical trials, Israel's Ministry of Defense reported Sunday.

"The Israel Institute for Biological Research [IIBR] and the international pharmaceutical company NRx Pharmaceuticals are announcing that after signing a memorandum of understanding between the parties, a batch of 1,125 vaccine doses was dispatched to Georgia on the weekend to expand the second phase of the clinical research," the ministry said in a statement.

The research involving volunteers will be conducted in Israel and in Georgia simultaneously, the ministry said.

According to a July agreement, the vaccine candidate will also be tried in Ukraine.