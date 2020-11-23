Israel Sends First Delegation to Sudan - State Media

Israel has send its first delegation to Sudan since the countries signed a US-brokered agreement to normalize their relations, Israeli state-run media said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Israel has send its first delegation to Sudan since the countries signed a US-brokered agreement to normalize their relations, Israeli state-run media said on Monday.

The Army Radio reported that the delegation was small.

The Israeli president's office and Foreign Ministry did not comment on the report.

Israeli media reported earlier that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia on Sunday for talks with its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Sudan followed Saudi Arabia and Bahrain last month to sign agreements with the formerly hostile Israel after the United States press ahead with its efforts to isolate Iran.