UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Sends First Delegation To Sudan - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:06 PM

Israel Sends First Delegation to Sudan - State Media

Israel has send its first delegation to Sudan since the countries signed a US-brokered agreement to normalize their relations, Israeli state-run media said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Israel has send its first delegation to Sudan since the countries signed a US-brokered agreement to normalize their relations, Israeli state-run media said on Monday.

The Army Radio reported that the delegation was small.

The Israeli president's office and Foreign Ministry did not comment on the report.

Israeli media reported earlier that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia on Sunday for talks with its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Sudan followed Saudi Arabia and Bahrain last month to sign agreements with the formerly hostile Israel after the United States press ahead with its efforts to isolate Iran.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Israel Iran Bahrain United States Saudi Arabia Sudan Mohammed Bin Salman Sunday Media Agreement

Recent Stories

People of Pakistan united on Kashmir issue: Govern ..

3 minutes ago

Gilani phones Bilawal to apprise about PDM public ..

3 minutes ago

480 kanal land retrieved from illegal occupants in ..

3 minutes ago

Venezuela Launches Direct Flights With Russia From ..

3 minutes ago

SAIF Zone, HFZA ink deal with SM to support digita ..

55 minutes ago

G20 Summit convenes in unprecedented circumstances ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.