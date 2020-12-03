Israel sends Palestinians over $1 bn in withheld funds: minister

Israel has released more than $1 billion in funds withheld from the Palestinian Authority, a Palestinian minister said Wednesday, two weeks after coordination between the sides was renewed

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ):Israel has released more than $1 billion in funds withheld from the Palestinian Authority, a Palestinian minister said Wednesday, two weeks after coordination between the sides was renewed.

"The #Israeli government transfers all financial dues of the clearance to the account of the #Palestinian Authority, amounting to three billion and 768 million shekels," civil affairs minister Hussein al-Sheikh wrote on Twitter.

He was referring to taxes, including customs duties, that the Jewish state collects on behalf of the PA.

In May, the Palestinians stopped coordination with Israel, with PA leader Mahmud Abbas saying it was in response to Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

Israel later put its annexation plans on hold, in return for an agreement to normalise ties with the United Arab Emirates, announced in August.

In halting the cooperation with Israel, the PA also stopped accepting the transfer of taxes -- particularly customs duties -- collected by Israel on its behalf.