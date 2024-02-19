Open Menu

Israel Sets Ramadan Deadline For Assault On Gazan City Rafah

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Israel sets Ramadan deadline for assault on Gazan city Rafah

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Israel has threatened to invade Gaza's Rafah by the start of Ramadan if Hamas does not return the remaining hostages by then, despite international pressure to protect Palestinian civilians sheltering in the southern city.

With prospects for truce talks dimmed, the United States and other governments, as well as the United Nations, have issued increasingly urgent appeals to Israel to call off its planned offensive on Rafah.

The Israeli government says the city on the Egypt border is the last remaining stronghold in Gaza of the Palestinian group.

But it is also where three-quarters of the displaced Palestinian population has fled, taking shelter in sprawling tent encampments without access to adequate food, water or medicine.

