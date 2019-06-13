Israel settlement goods should be labelled, EU court advised

A senior advisor to the EU's top court said Thursday it was his legal advice that products from Israeli-occupied territories must be clearly labelled as such to avoid misleading consumers

Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ):A senior advisor to the EU's top court said Thursday it was his legal advice that products from Israeli-occupied territories must be clearly labelled as such to avoid misleading consumers.

The European Court of Justice is not obliged to follow Advocate General Gerard Hogan's advice, but the former Irish judge's legal opinions are seen as highly influential in the bench's deliberations.

The ECJ is considering a request from France's top tribunal for clarification of rules on labelling goods from the West Bank, including annexed east Jerusalem, which the international community considers occupied Palestinian land, as well as the Golan Heights, which Israel took from Syria in 1967.

In legal advice to the court, Hogan said that, under EU rules, labels must make it clear if products originate in the occupied territories, and in particular if they come from Israeli settlements in those areas.

"EU law requires, for a product originating in a territory occupied by Israel since 1967, the indication of the geographical name of this territory and, where it is the case, the indication that the product comes from an Israeli settlement," an ECJ statement outlining Hogan's legal opinion said.

France published guidelines in 2016 saying products from Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Golan Heights must carry labels making their precise origin clear, but this was challenged by the Organisation Juive Europeene (European Jewish Organisation) and Psagot, a company that runs vineyards in occupied territories.