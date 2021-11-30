UrduPoint.com

Israel Shares Intel With US, Allies On Iran Moving To Enrich Uranium To 90% - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

Israel Shares Intel With US, Allies on Iran Moving to Enrich Uranium to 90% - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Israel has shared with the United States and several European allies of Washington intelligence that Iran is already taking technical steps to enrich uranium to 90%, a level that is only useful for making nuclear weapons, Axios reported on Monday, citing sources.

Israel issued the warnings as talks to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which restrains Iran's nuclear program, restart in Vienna on Monday after a five month gap. Iran is already enriching uranium to 60%, far above the levels allowed in the deal, the report said.

The Axios report, if confirmed, provides more alleged details to confirm a speech that Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz gave on Monday acknowledging that Israel had already shared intelligence with its allies pointing to Iran's continued race toward a nuclear weapon in violation of the JCPOA, Axios noted.

US and Israeli intelligence analysts have reportedly suggested that Iran could produce its own nuclear weapons within the next one to two years.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Washington Nuclear Vienna United States 2015 Race Weapon

Recent Stories

Russia's Gazprom Expects Highest Revenue From Gas ..

Russia's Gazprom Expects Highest Revenue From Gas Exports in 6 Years in 2021

13 minutes ago
 Institutions morality damaged for personal gains i ..

Institutions morality damaged for personal gains in PML-N tenures: Aliya

13 minutes ago
 Development of COVID Vaccine Against Omicron Strai ..

Development of COVID Vaccine Against Omicron Strain to Take 10 Days - Gamaleya I ..

13 minutes ago
 Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Situation on Belarusia ..

Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Situation on Belarusian-Polish Border

13 minutes ago
 29 criminals held with contraband

29 criminals held with contraband

13 minutes ago
 Saudi Aramco Awards Contracts Worth $10 Billion fo ..

Saudi Aramco Awards Contracts Worth $10 Billion for Gas Project in Jafurah Field

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.