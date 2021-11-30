Israel Shares Intel With US, Allies on Iran Moving to Enrich Uranium to 90% - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Israel has shared with the United States and several European allies of Washington intelligence that Iran is already taking technical steps to enrich uranium to 90%, a level that is only useful for making nuclear weapons, Axios reported on Monday, citing sources.

Israel issued the warnings as talks to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which restrains Iran's nuclear program, restart in Vienna on Monday after a five month gap. Iran is already enriching uranium to 60%, far above the levels allowed in the deal, the report said.

The Axios report, if confirmed, provides more alleged details to confirm a speech that Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz gave on Monday acknowledging that Israel had already shared intelligence with its allies pointing to Iran's continued race toward a nuclear weapon in violation of the JCPOA, Axios noted.

US and Israeli intelligence analysts have reportedly suggested that Iran could produce its own nuclear weapons within the next one to two years.