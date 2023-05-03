UrduPoint.com

Israel Shells Gaza Strip In Response To Rocket Launches - IDF

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Israel Shells Gaza Strip in Response to Rocket Launches - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Israeli military is striking at targets in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday in response to series of rocket launches from the enclave on southern regions of the country, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that 21 rockets were launched from Gaza toward Israel.

"The IDF is currently striking in The Gaza strip, details to follow," the IDF wrote on its Telegram channel.

