UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Shells Several Observation Towers In Gaza Strip - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:30 AM

Israel Shells Several Observation Towers in Gaza Strip - Reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Israeli artillery shelled several observation posts in the Gaza strip, the Quds Net news agency reported.

The news comes several hours after the Israeli military said that a rocket was fired from Gaza Strip toward Israel.

According to Quds Net, observation towers belonging to Palestinian groups on the border of Gaza were targeted.

Moreover, several houses in the east of the Maghazi refugee camp were reportedly damaged during the shelling.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 January 2021

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

11 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

10 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

10 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.