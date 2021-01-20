Israel Shells Several Observation Towers in Gaza Strip - Reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Israeli artillery shelled several observation posts in the Gaza strip, the Quds Net news agency reported.

The news comes several hours after the Israeli military said that a rocket was fired from Gaza Strip toward Israel.

According to Quds Net, observation towers belonging to Palestinian groups on the border of Gaza were targeted.

Moreover, several houses in the east of the Maghazi refugee camp were reportedly damaged during the shelling.