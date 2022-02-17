Israel Shoots Down Hezbollah Drone - IDF

Israeli soldiers shot down a Hezbollah drone that had violated Israeli airspace, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Israeli soldiers shot down a Hezbollah drone that had violated Israeli airspace, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

"Our troops downed a Hezbollah drone that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace today. The drone was monitored by the IDF throughout the incident," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The IDF also warned that it will continue to prevent attempts by Hezbollah to "violate Israeli sovereignty."