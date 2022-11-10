Israel Should Approach Idea of Attacking Iran With Caution - Defense Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Israel's approach to the idea of a military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, if considered, must be balanced, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday.

"Such a course of action requires a thought-out approach. The last time the IDF was at the peak of readiness for such a scenario was when I was head of the army general staff. And as the publications show, the same prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu), who will soon be in office again, decided not to do it (back then). I think that in this case Netanyahu should show a balanced approach," Gantz said at a security briefing as quoted by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

According to the newspaper, Israel has already spent about 7 billion shekels ($2 billion) this year to prepare the army for a possible strike on Tehran's nuclear facilities.

Last week, legislative polls saw Netanyahu's Likud party and its right-wing allies ” two ultra-Orthodox parties and the far-right Religious Zionism Party ” secure 64 seats in the 120-seat parliament.

The centrist bloc of his opponents, headed by the current prime minister and leader of the Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid, won 51 seats.

Last Friday, Tzachi Anegbi, a member of Likud, told reporters that Netanyahu might decide to attack Iran if the United States does not strike a nuclear deal with Tehran.

Israel has repeatedly opposed the signing of the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), accusing Tehran of terrorist activity in the region. The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on JCPOA revival after the change of power in the White House.