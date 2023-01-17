Israel Should Not Take Revenge on Palestine With Regard to ICJ Appeal - UN

Israel should not take revenge on the Palestinian Authority over Palestine's appeal to the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ), spokeswoman for the UN secretary-general's office Stephanie Tremblay said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Israel should not take revenge on the Palestinian Authority over Palestine's appeal to the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ), spokeswoman for the UN secretary-general's office Stephanie Tremblay said on Monday.

In early January, the Israeli government took a number of measures against the Palestinian authorities due to the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution following Palestine's appeal that called on the ICJ to issue a legal opinion on the consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories. The Israeli government, in particular, decided to freeze construction for Palestine in Area C in the West Bank and withhold part of the funds intended for the Palestinians in the amount of $39 million in favor of the families of Israelis who died due to the actions of Palestinian armed groups, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

Tremblay told a briefing that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was against any retaliation against the Palestinian Authority in the context of the situation with the ICJ.

The spokeswoman added that Guterres noted "with deep concern" the recent measures taken by Israel against the Palestinian Authority, and again called on the parties to refrain from unilateral steps that undermine bilateral confidence, as well as the path to the resumption of the political process between the two states.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the UN.