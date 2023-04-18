UrduPoint.com

Israel Should Put Aside Internal Differences, Prepare For War With Iran - Report

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Israel Should Put Aside Internal Differences, Prepare for War With Iran - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Public divisions over judicial reforms have damaged Israel's image abroad at a time when changes in the global balance have emboldened Iran to project its presence in the region, setting the stage for a military confrontation, the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS), a conservative think-tank, said in a report out Monday.

"Israel is seen from the outside as a torn society, gradually losing its ability to function. Friendly countries, among them those who signed the Abraham Accords and threw their weight behind Israel's strategic presence in the region, look in astonishment at an internal conflict that indicates the State of Israel has domestic problems that could dismantle its military capability," the report read.

The national security think-tank warned that Iran's ties with Russia and China have translated into agreements with Arab countries, primarily Saudi Arabia, while the United States is reducing its involvement in the middle East and is focusing on Ukraine and China.

"These changes create a different security reality. We have already experienced multi-front armed conflict in recent days, admittedly on a small scale. The chances of deterioration into a wider conflict are more significant today than before," the report read.

"Thus, Israel needs to prepare for the tangible possibility of war. Given Iran's progress toward a nuclear arsenal, it is also possible that we will soon reach a point where there will be no avoiding attacking Iran, even without American assistance. Such an event could turn into a multi-front war," it warned.

JISS called on the Israeli government to prioritize security considerations and have the Israel Defense Force focus on the tasks at hand, after military reservists threatened to dodge serving.

"Israel must adopt a new paradigm that prioritizes security needs over other legitimate needs. The IDF and all elements of the security establishment must be removed from the political discourse while condemning the threats to dodge service. In addition, elected officials must ensure that the IDF has the necessary resources to prepare for a war that may be inevitable," it said.

Hundreds of thousands protested across Israel for months against judicial reforms that they feared would undermine the Supreme Court's ability to rule laws unconstitutional and give the government a greater say in the selection of judges. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put the reform on hold in late March, succumbing to growing pressure after one of the biggest protests in Israel's history.

