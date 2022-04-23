UrduPoint.com

Israel Shuts Down Erez Checkpoint At Gaza Border After Night Shelling - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 01:04 PM

Israel Shuts Down Erez Checkpoint at Gaza Border After Night Shelling - Official

Israel has closed the Erez crossing for Palestinian workers at the border with the Gaza Strip following the reports by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) about three rockets fired from Gaza tonight, the Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Israel has closed the Erez crossing for Palestinian workers at the border with the Gaza Strip following the reports by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) about three rockets fired from Gaza tonight, the Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said.

"Following the rockets that were fired toward Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip last night, it was decided that crossing into Israel for Gaza merchants and workers through the Erez Crossing will not be permitted this upcoming Sunday," the COGAT statement read as quoted by the Jerusalem Post.

Reopening of the checkpoint will depend on further security situation, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the IDF stated that two rockets had been fired from the Gaza territory, with one of them landing in Israel and the other in Gaza.

A few hours later, the IDF reported about another rocket launched from Gaza toward Israel, stressing that "rockets endanger the lives of civilians � both Israeli and Palestinian."

Palestinian-Israeli tensions have been aggravated in the past few weeks. Earlier this week, Israeli military reported on several rockets launched from the Gaza Strip. The IDF said it carried out airstrikes on military facilities in the Gaza Strip. Exchange of fire is taking place amid the clashes between the Israeli police and Palestinians, including at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which have already left dozens of people injured.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Israel Gaza Jerusalem Border Sunday Mosque Post From Government

Recent Stories

Qureshi stopped FO from issuance of demarche to US ..

Qureshi stopped FO from issuance of demarche to US envoy: Hina

2 minutes ago
 HEC announces April 25 as deadline to apply for LA ..

HEC announces April 25 as deadline to apply for LAT

35 minutes ago
 Faithfuls throng fruit 'chaat' stalls to enjoy ift ..

Faithfuls throng fruit 'chaat' stalls to enjoy iftars during Ramzan

35 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta

40 minutes ago
 US hails Pakistan's statement ruling out 'foreign ..

US hails Pakistan's statement ruling out 'foreign conspiracy' behind Imran's ous ..

49 minutes ago
 Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 2,736 confirmed, 20,6 ..

Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 2,736 confirmed, 20,634 asymptomatic

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.