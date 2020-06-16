UrduPoint.com
Israel Signs Agreement With US Drug Company On COVID-19 Vaccine Supplies - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:23 PM

Israel Signs Agreement With US Drug Company on COVID-19 Vaccine Supplies - Reports

Israel has concluded an agreement to purchase a vaccine against the coronavirus disease with the US Moderna drug development company that will start the final stage of vaccine trials next month, the Israeli Channel 13 TV broadcaster reported on Tuesday

According to the channel, if Moderna manages to develop an effective vaccine against COVID-19, the company will begin to deliver it to Israel. The contract was signed this morning following negotiations between the two parties, during which Moderna's representatives have affirmed that the company has a protocol that permits it to conduct the final third stage of vaccine tests in July.

The company's executive director, Stephane Bancel, said that if the final tests are successful, evidence of the vaccine's efficiency would be unveiled in November.

So far, Israel has confirmed 19,338 coronavirus cases with 302 fatalities, according to John Hopkins university. Over 15,000 people have recovered.

