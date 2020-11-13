UrduPoint.com
Israel Signs Contract With Pfizer To Procure 8Mln Vaccine Doses - Prime Minister

Israel has signed a contract with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer to procure vaccine doses sufficient for 4 million of its citizens, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Israel has signed a contract with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer to procure vaccine doses sufficient for 4 million of its citizens, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said that the supplies of Pfizer's vaccine to Israel could begin as early as January next year.

"This is a great day for the State of Israel and a great day on the way to our victory over the coronavirus. At these moments, we are signing the agreement with Pfizer to receive eight million doses of vaccine for four million Israeli citizens," the prime minister said in a statement, as quoted by his press service.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses per person, as specified in the press release.

With regards to the time frame, Netanyahu confirmed that hopes are that the supply will begin in January and "increase in the following months," subject to getting the approval of health authorities of both the United States and Israel.

"We have more agreements with additional promising companies on the way to receiving additional millions of vaccines for the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu added.

Earlier this month, the Jerusalem-located Hadassah Medical Center, one of Israel's most authoritative medical facilities, said it had ordered 1.5 million doses of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V. Both, the Russian vaccine and the one produced by Pfizer are currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials.

