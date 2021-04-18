Israel Signs Record $1.6Bln Defense Deal With Greece - Defense Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) Israel and Greece have signed the biggest defense agreement in the history of their bilateral relations, worth approximately $1.6 billion, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Israel & Hellenic Ministries of Defense have signed the biggest defense agreement to date between Israel and Greece. It amounts to around NIS 5.4 billion [$1.6 billion] and includes the establishment of an International Flight Training Center for the Hellenic Air Force, by [Elbit Systems]," the ministry tweeted.

According to the ministry, the agreement was signed on Friday, with Israel represented by the head of the International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), retired Brig.

Gen. Yair Kulas. Per the agreement, the Israeli Defense Ministry and Elbit Systems will spearhead the creation of an international flight train center that will have 10 M-346 training aircraft manufactured by Italian aerospace company Leonardo.

"Within the framework of the agreement, Elbit Systems will provide kits to upgrade & operate the Hellenic Air Force's T-6 aircraft. Elbit will also provide training, simulators & logistical support," the ministry added.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz praised the agreement, stating that it would strengthen the economies of both countries and thus deepen the defense, economic and political cooperation.