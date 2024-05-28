Open Menu

Israel Slammed Over Rafah Strikes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Israel slammed over Rafah strikes

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Global condemnation poured in Monday over an Israeli strike that Gaza officials said killed 45 people in a camp housing displaced Palestinians.

Israel's military said it had launched an investigation into the incident, which was trenchantly criticised by several nations and organisations.

- United Nations -

The UN Security Council called an emergency meeting on the Rafah strike and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned what he called an attack that "killed scores of innocent civilians who were only seeking shelter from this deadly conflict."

"There is no safe place in Gaza. This horror must stop," Guterres added in a social media post. Other UN officials called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

- European Union -

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was "horrified by the news coming out of Rafah on Israeli strikes killing dozens of displaced persons, including small children", adding: "I condemn this in the strongest terms". EU foreign ministers agreed to call a meeting with Israel to seek an explanation.

- United States -

The US government said Israel must do more to protect civilians. "As we've been clear, Israel must take every precaution possible to protect civilians," a US National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement. "We are actively engaging the IDF and partners on the ground to assess what happened," the spokesperson added.

- African Union -

"With horrific overnight air strikes killing mostly Palestinian women & children... the State of Israel continues to violate international law with impunity and in contempt of an ICJ (International Court of Justice) ruling two days ago ordering an end to its military action in Rafah," AU Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat said on X.

"The ICJ order must be urgently enforced if global order is to prevail," he added.

- France -

"These operations must stop. There are no safe areas in Rafah for Palestinian civilians," President Emmanuel Macron said on X, the former Twitter, in English.

"I call for full respect for international law and an immediate ceasefire."

- Turkey -

"We will do everything possible to hold these barbarians and murderers accountable who have nothing to do with humanity," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

- Egypt-

The Egyptian foreign ministry deplored the "tragic event" and denounced the "targeting of defenceless civilians" and "a systematic policy aimed at widening the scope of death and destruction in the Gaza Strip to make it uninhabitable".

It called on Israel to "implement the measures ordered by the International Court of Justice concerning an immediate cessation of military operations" in Rafah.

- Chile -

Chile's foreign ministry said it "strongly condemns the indiscriminate attack by the Israel Defense Forces on a civilian refugee camp in Rafah."

It, too, called on Israel to comply with international humanitarian law and the measures ordered by the ICJ.

President Gabriel Boric wrote "Criminals" on his Instagram account next to a post about the attacks.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Israel Condemnation Turkey Social Media Twitter Gaza France European Union Chile United States Tayyip Erdogan Criminals Women Post Event From Government Refugee Instagram Court Housing

Recent Stories

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

12 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

12 hours ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

13 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

13 hours ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

14 hours ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

14 hours ago
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

15 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

15 hours ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

15 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

16 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

16 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

17 hours ago

More Stories From World