UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Soldier Killed In West Bank: Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:32 PM

Israel soldier killed in West Bank: army

An Israeli soldier was killed by a rock hurled by a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, an army spokeswoman told AFP

Jrusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ):An Israeli soldier was killed by a rock hurled by a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, an army spokeswoman told AFP.

A military statement said that the 21-year-old soldier was hit in the head "during operational activity" in the village of Yaabad near the northern city of Jenin.

The spokeswoman said she did not have further details but Israeli media said that troops subsequently carried out arrests at the house from which the rock was thrown.

The death came ahead of a visit to Israel Wednesday by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo said his talks in Jerusalem would include Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to annex much of the occupied West Bank, despite warnings from the Palestinians that the move will kill the prospects of lasting peace.

In an interview published Tuesday in pro-Netanyahu newspaper Israel Hayom, Pompeo was quoted as saying that annexation plans would be discussed in his Jerusalem talks but ultimately implementation would be an Israeli decision.

"We will share our opinions in the best way possible," Pompeo told the paper.

"We've made clear what we believe meets the requirements of international law. We've made clear that Israel can make its legal decisions."In January, US President Donald Trump published a controversial plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that gives US blessing to Israel's annexation of large swathes of the occupied West Bank, even though the United Nations warns it would be a violation of international law.

scw/kir

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army United Nations Israel Visit Trump Bank Jerusalem January Media From Share Best Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

China launches two satellites for IoT project

28 seconds ago

S.Korea reports 27 more COVID-19 cases, 10,936 in ..

29 seconds ago

NCOC directs to ensure health SOPs implementation; ..

31 seconds ago

Valencia to host Women's EuroBasket 2021 Final Pha ..

33 seconds ago

All resources to be utilized to achieve 100% targe ..

35 seconds ago

At Least 40 People Killed, Injured in Bomb Blast i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.