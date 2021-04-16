Israel Sounds Air Defense Sirens After Rocket Strike From Gaza - Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Air defense sirens went off late on Thursday in the Israeli city of Sderot and areas near the Gaza Strip after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian exclave, the Israeli military said.

"As Israeli Independence Day comes to a close, terrorists in Gaza fired a rocket at Israel.

73 years after declaring independence, our fight to defend our freedom continues every day," the IDF tweeted.

Israeli media reported that the projectile hit an uninhabited territory in southern Israel.

Israel marked today 73 years since the signing of the independence declaration. It has been controlling Gaza's air and maritime borders since the war of 1967.