Israel Stalls Palestinians' Release After Six Gaza Hostages Freed

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Israeli authorities delayed the release of Palestinian prisoners due Saturday in exchange for six hostages freed from Gaza, prompting Hamas to accuse Israel of a "blatant violation" of the truce deal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to convene a consultation on Saturday evening, two Israeli officials said.

"Once the security consultation concludes, a decision will be made regarding the next steps" of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, said one official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

After the six captives were released, Netanyahu in a statement vowed to "continue acting decisively in order to bring all of our hostages back home".

